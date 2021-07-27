Dr. Ashutosh Kshirsagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kshirsagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashutosh Kshirsagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashutosh Kshirsagar, MD
Dr. Ashutosh Kshirsagar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Kshirsagar's Office Locations
Sewickley Urology Associates111 Hazel Ln Ste 100, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 299-8550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Curahealth Heritage Valley1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-6878
Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Assoc935 Thorn Run Rd Ste 210, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 299-8550
Heritage Valley Sewickley720 Blackburn Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-0985
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Down to earth, very knowledgeable, warm and caring.
About Dr. Ashutosh Kshirsagar, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1184640203
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kshirsagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kshirsagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kshirsagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kshirsagar has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kshirsagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kshirsagar speaks Marathi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kshirsagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kshirsagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kshirsagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kshirsagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.