Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashvini Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashvini Reddy, MD
Dr. Ashvini Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Dean Mcgee Eye Institute608 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste B332, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashvini Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1417102476
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.