Dr. Asim Farooqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asim Farooqui, MD
Dr. Asim Farooqui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Farooqui works at
Dr. Farooqui's Office Locations
Harbor Behavioral Health6629 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 475-4449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy. Listens and helps.
About Dr. Asim Farooqui, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134290471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Farooqui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooqui has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farooqui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooqui.
