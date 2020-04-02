Dr. Askiel Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Askiel Bruno, MD
Overview of Dr. Askiel Bruno, MD
Dr. Askiel Bruno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stroke and Dr.Bruno took care of me. I have migraines too. Dr. Bruno with his staff worked miracles. Great people. I tell everyone about you.
About Dr. Askiel Bruno, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1770505737
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
