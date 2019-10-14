Overview

Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Lateef works at Hamilton Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.