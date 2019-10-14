See All Allergists & Immunologists in Trenton, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Lateef works at Hamilton Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
    2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste G, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 584-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Hives
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2019
    He listened thoroughly. He didn't just follow what the other doctors subscribed. He found the cause of my issues. Where the other doctors did not
    About Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1679544324
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University School Med
    • Brown University School Med
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lateef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lateef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lateef works at Hamilton Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lateef’s profile.

    Dr. Lateef has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lateef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lateef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lateef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lateef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lateef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

