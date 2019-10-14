Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lateef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aslam Lateef, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Hamilton Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste G, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 584-9200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He listened thoroughly. He didn’t just follow what the other doctors subscribed. He found the cause of my issues. Where the other doctors did not
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679544324
- Thomas Jefferson University School Med
- Brown University School Med
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Lateef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lateef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lateef works at
Dr. Lateef has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lateef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lateef speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lateef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lateef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lateef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lateef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.