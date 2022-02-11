Dr. Assadour Assadourian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assadourian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assadour Assadourian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Assadour Assadourian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.
Dr. Assadourian works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Moore County Hospital District
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Parmer Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assadourian?
Best cardiologist I have ever had. Remember he’s the doctor and you need to put your trust in his hands. He pulled me out of a very bad place and I will always be thankful to him Thank you Dr.A you are my hero! It means a lot to a patient to have your Doctor listen to his patient thank you Dr. Assadourian I would recommend Dr. A. To all my family members!
About Dr. Assadour Assadourian, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912952581
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assadourian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assadourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assadourian works at
Dr. Assadourian has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assadourian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Assadourian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assadourian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assadourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assadourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.