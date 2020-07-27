Overview of Dr. Asterios Tsimpas, MD

Dr. Asterios Tsimpas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Tsimpas works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Burr Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.