Dr. Athena Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Athena Phan, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 273-1122
- 2 202 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 273-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phan makes you feel comfortable and knowledgeable about everything. Amazing bedside manner. My entire family uses her!
About Dr. Athena Phan, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1386793925
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
