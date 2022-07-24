See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.9 (114)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD

Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health & Science|University Of Athens Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Patsalides works at Northwell Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patsalides' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Neurosurgery
    300 Community Dr # 9TOWER, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Pathological Spine Fracture
Brain Aneurysm
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Pathological Spine Fracture
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Dr. Patsalides has done two surgeries on me. He is an exceptionally skilled surgeon.
    JS — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1447409164
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell Univ. Medical College|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Center|Georgetown University Hospital
    • University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health &amp; Science|University Of Athens Faculty Of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patsalides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patsalides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patsalides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patsalides works at Northwell Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patsalides’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Patsalides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patsalides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patsalides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patsalides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

