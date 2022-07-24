Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patsalides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD
Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health & Science|University Of Athens Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Department of Neurosurgery300 Community Dr # 9TOWER, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2244
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Dr. Patsalides has done two surgeries on me. He is an exceptionally skilled surgeon.
- Cornell Univ. Medical College|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Georgetown University Center|Georgetown University Hospital
- University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health & Science|University Of Athens Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Patsalides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patsalides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patsalides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patsalides speaks Greek.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Patsalides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patsalides.
