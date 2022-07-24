Overview of Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD

Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health & Science|University Of Athens Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Patsalides works at Northwell Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.