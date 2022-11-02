Dr. Atul Khasnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khasnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Khasnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Atul Khasnis, MD
Dr. Atul Khasnis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyrone, GA. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll KEM Hosp and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Khasnis works at
Dr. Khasnis' Office Locations
Georgia Rheumatology Clinic145 Greencastle Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290 Directions (678) 889-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khasnis has helped me with my rheumatoid arthritis and then a few months ago he found that I have fibromyalgia. He always listens to me. He is the best around in my opinion.
About Dr. Atul Khasnis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1639292931
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- Michigan State University
- Seth GS Med Coll KEM Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Khasnis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khasnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khasnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khasnis has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khasnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khasnis speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khasnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khasnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khasnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khasnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.