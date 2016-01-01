Overview of Dr. Aubrey Dobbs, MD

Dr. Aubrey Dobbs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Dobbs works at Kevin Tong MD PC in Lakewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.