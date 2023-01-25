See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (159)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD

Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..

Dr. Ahuero works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ahuero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas
    7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4758
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Blind Hypotensive Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahuero?

    Jan 25, 2023
    The process is well defined and documented in handouts given to prospective client. Payment process is handled with clarity, no surprises. Some initial tests and paperwork seemed excessive for the procedure, but was not too difficult to accomplish if your primary physicians office is organized and helpful. Surgery went as planned, recovery instructions very complete, follow up visits were as scheduled and all questioned addressed. In Summary, a very professionally managed process. Final results have not yet been achieved, and final review with office is still a few weeks away, as I am still midway in the recovery timeline. But, given how accurate the "doctor team" has been, I expect the results will meet or beat my expectations.
    Kenneth C. — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahuero to family and friends

    Dr. Ahuero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahuero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD.

    About Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942360516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ophthalmology - Harvard Medical School Boston, Massachusetts
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University - BA in American Studies
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahuero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahuero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahuero works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ahuero’s profile.

    Dr. Ahuero has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahuero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    159 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahuero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahuero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahuero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.