Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD
Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..
Dr. Ahuero works at
Dr. Ahuero's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 379-4758Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The process is well defined and documented in handouts given to prospective client. Payment process is handled with clarity, no surprises. Some initial tests and paperwork seemed excessive for the procedure, but was not too difficult to accomplish if your primary physicians office is organized and helpful. Surgery went as planned, recovery instructions very complete, follow up visits were as scheduled and all questioned addressed. In Summary, a very professionally managed process. Final results have not yet been achieved, and final review with office is still a few weeks away, as I am still midway in the recovery timeline. But, given how accurate the "doctor team" has been, I expect the results will meet or beat my expectations.
About Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology - Harvard Medical School Boston, Massachusetts
- University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D.
- Stanford University - BA in American Studies
- Ophthalmology
