Dr. Audrey Von Poelnitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Von Poelnitz works at Morristown Cardiology - Suite 100 in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.