Dr. Audrey Von Poelnitz, MD
Dr. Audrey Von Poelnitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Morristown Cardiology - Suite 100435 South St Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 455-1901
Cardiac Health Center At 95 Madison Avenue95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Dr Von Poelnitz is a brilliant, loving cardiologist that cares for her patients 100% She goes the extra mile even during the pandemic.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
