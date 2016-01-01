Overview

Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Weissman works at Rego Park Medical Assocites in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.