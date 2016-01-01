See All Allergists & Immunologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Weissman works at Rego Park Medical Assocites in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rego Park Medical Associates
    5910 Junction Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 592-3200
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Animal Allergies
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Animal Allergies

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780670919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weissman works at Rego Park Medical Assocites in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weissman’s profile.

    Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

