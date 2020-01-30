Overview

Dr. Augustin Batlle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Batlle works at Bastrop Medical Clinic in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.