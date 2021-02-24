Dr. Augustin Delago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustin Delago, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustin Delago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albany Memorial Hospital
Dr. Delago works at
Locations
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-8595
Capital Cardiology Associates7 Southwoods Blvd Ste 4, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Delago was very kind, thoughtful, informative, and did an awesome job performing the TAVR procedure on my severe aortic stenosis/bicuspid aortic valve-highly recommend him!
About Dr. Augustin Delago, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delago has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Delago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.