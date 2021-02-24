See All Cardiologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Augustin Delago, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Augustin Delago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albany Memorial Hospital

Dr. Delago works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Medical Center
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-8595
  2. 2
    Capital Cardiology Associates
    7 Southwoods Blvd Ste 4, Albany, NY 12211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 292-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Atrial Fibrillation
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Pericardial Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Ventricular Septal Defect
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Benign Tumor
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cardioversion, Elective
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Syncope
Thrombolysis
Thrombosis
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Augustin Delago, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114911633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Augustin Delago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delago works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delago’s profile.

    Dr. Delago has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Delago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

