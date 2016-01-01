See All Urologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Austin Hester, MD

Urology
Map Pin Small North Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Austin Hester, MD

Dr. Austin Hester, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Hester works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Austin Hester, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1578973327
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

