Overview of Dr. Autumn Clark, DO

Dr. Autumn Clark, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Clark works at Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Springfield MO in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.