Dr. Avis Ware, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avis Ware, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Avis Ware, MD
Dr. Avis Ware, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware's Office Locations
Uc Health Dermatologyskin Cancer At Midtown3590 Lucille Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hoxworth Blood Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4061
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve suffered from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis since the age of 2 back in 1970. I had a remission period early adulthood but the disease came back in 97. That’s when I started seeing Dr. Ware. She goes above and beyond to ensure the needs of her patients. My doctor since 1997. Very thorough and great listener. Not sure why anyone would rate Dr. Ware less than 5 stars.
About Dr. Avis Ware, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1770506347
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Christ Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
