Overview of Dr. Avit Gremillion III, MD

Dr. Avit Gremillion III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Gremillion III works at Vitreo Retinal Eye Center in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Ocular Hypertension and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.