Dr. Avit Gremillion III, MD
Overview of Dr. Avit Gremillion III, MD
Dr. Avit Gremillion III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Gremillion III's Office Locations
1
Vitreoretinal Eye Center PC962 Tommy Munro Dr Ste B, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 388-7000
2
Glaucoma Associates67186 Industry Ln Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had a detached retina and needed immediate surgery. Dr. Gremillion overnight arranged for the surgery. Can't thank him enough for operating on my wife in such a short notice.
About Dr. Avit Gremillion III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
