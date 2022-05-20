Dr. Aviv Katz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aviv Katz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aviv Katz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Atlantis160 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 421-0306Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It took 2 months to get in to see Dr. Katz, however, it was well worth it. He's ordered a battery of tests for me to conclude what my issues are. Only issue is that he takes on too many patients and phone calls go unanswered for more than 24 hours.
About Dr. Aviv Katz, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831344415
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
