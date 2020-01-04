Overview of Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD

Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at Novi Ophthalmology in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.