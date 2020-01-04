Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD
Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Dhaliwal works at
Dr. Dhaliwal's Office Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Mgmt. Center PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 310, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 697-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhaliwal?
He is kind, patient and thorough.
About Dr. Avninder Dhaliwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669417408
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhaliwal works at
Dr. Dhaliwal has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhaliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.