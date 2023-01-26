Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belizon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD
Overview
Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Health Colorectal & General Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belizon is a skilled and caring surgeon. He is knowledgeable and spent considerable time answering every question. My surgery was designed for my individual needs and went just as planned. There was minimal post-op discomfort and recovery was rapid. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Colo-Rectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Florida
- General Surgery, North Shore–Long Island Jewish Health System
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belizon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belizon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Belizon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Belizon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belizon has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Umbilical Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belizon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belizon speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Belizon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belizon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belizon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belizon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.