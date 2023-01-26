Overview

Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Belizon works at Baptist Health Orthopedics | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Umbilical Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.