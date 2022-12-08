See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Avram Fraint, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Avram Fraint, MD

Dr. Avram Fraint, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Fraint works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Fraint's Office Locations

    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
    Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # Level, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7658
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Essential Tremor
Ataxia
Dementia
Dystonia
Migraine
Stroke
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Brain Injury
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Headache
Insomnia
Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 08, 2022
    I found Dr Fraint compassionate about my situation and my consultation brought me to a moment where I could finally “own” my condition. He seemed to ask the right questions and patiently answered mine. He left me with referrals for possible treatments and therapy. I can not thank him enough.
    Robert — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Avram Fraint, MD

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1295096154
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush University Medical College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avram Fraint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fraint has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fraint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fraint has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

