Dr. Avram Fraint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Avram Fraint, MD
Dr. Avram Fraint, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Fraint works at
Dr. Fraint's Office Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd # Level, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd # Level, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Fraint compassionate about my situation and my consultation brought me to a moment where I could finally “own” my condition. He seemed to ask the right questions and patiently answered mine. He left me with referrals for possible treatments and therapy. I can not thank him enough.
About Dr. Avram Fraint, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1295096154
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraint has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraint works at
Dr. Fraint has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fraint speaks Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraint.
