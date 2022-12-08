Overview of Dr. Avram Fraint, MD

Dr. Avram Fraint, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fraint works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.