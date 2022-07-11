Overview

Dr. Avtar Sekhon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverview, MI. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Sekhon works at Family Health, PC in Riverview, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.