Dr. Ayad Farjo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Brighton Vision Center Plc.2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 250, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 494-2020
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Love everything about this office. I have been seeing Dr. Farjo for a couple of years now. He has a kind chairside manner and gives a thorough exam. He always answers any questions I have about different issues that come up with my eyes. The assistants are also very efficient at what they do.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Farjo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farjo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farjo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farjo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Farjo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farjo.
