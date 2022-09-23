Dr. Ayaz Matin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayaz Matin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Locations
Physical Therapy at St. Luke's - West End501 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2501Monday7:30am - 10:30pmTuesday7:30am - 10:30pmWednesday7:30am - 10:30pmThursday7:30am - 10:30pmFriday7:30am - 10:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After moving back to this area, my wife and I both visited Dr. Matin to establish a baseline for future colonoscopies. We appreciated the time he took to review our past colonoscopy results and to answer our questions. The office is well run and the staff are helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Ayaz Matin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1801087978
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan University Medical College
