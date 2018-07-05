Dr. Ayesha Parvez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parvez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayesha Parvez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ayesha Parvez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yardley, PA.
Dr. Parvez works at
Bucks Thyroid & Endocrine Care LLC301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 1803A, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (267) 274-5050
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've had many endocrinologist over the years none compare to Dr. Parvez, she has helped me get control of my A1C, she spends quality time and thoroughly goes over my glucose numbers with each visit. Dr. Parvez does not disappoint.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1710107339
Dr. Parvez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parvez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvez.
