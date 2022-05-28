Dr. Ayman Daouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Daouk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Christ Hospital (Cincinati)
Dr. Daouk's Office Locations
Celebration Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 1102, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 939-0222Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daouk has been my orthopaedic doctor for several years. During that time he has helped me with various issues such as the wrist, elbow and shoulder as well as performing surgeries to repair a torn meniscus on each of my knees. To say that I trust my health to Dr. Daouk would be an understatement. He is more than my preferred orthopaedic provider, he is someone that knows me and always has my best interests in mind. He also has a wonderful office staff that never miss a beat regarding appointments, prescriptions, surgery schedules, paperwork and follow-ups. They are extremely pleasant and highly professional and give every patient their full attention. They make what could be a stressful time, so much less so. If you are considering seeing Dr. Daouk, know that you could not be in better hands.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932150562
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital (Cincinati)
- Greenville Hosp System
- University of Florida
Dr. Daouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daouk has seen patients for Joint Pain, Systemic Chondromalacia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Daouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.