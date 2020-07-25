Overview of Dr. Ayman Gebrail, MD

Dr. Ayman Gebrail, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gebrail works at Coastal Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.