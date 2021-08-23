See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    102 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 973-3234
    B5-4 Ave Las Americas, Caguas, PR 00725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (787) 746-7066

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Estimada Dra. Rodríguez: Le escribo con el propósito de recibir orientación para estar bien informado porque tengo que tomar decisiones importantes antes de mudarme elpróximo ano al area de Kissimmee. Cuáles son los pasos a seguir para ser paciente suyo. En P.R. estoy en tratamiento con una endocrinóloga y no lo puedo abandonar por los análisis y medicamentos que debo tomar a diario por mi condición de hipotiroidismo. Favor orientarme usted o su secretaria en relación al costo de los planes médicos, los que usted acepta, un plan barato que me favorezca porque desconozco sobre estos asuntos y si la receta la lleva el paciente a la farmacia o llega directamente a la farmacia. encontré su nombre en Internet. Quiera Dios haya sido para bien. Gracias por la orientación que pueda ofrecerme. Atentamente, Francisco J. Cruz Tanón NOTA: Esto es un mensaje privado para la Dra. Rodríguez. Se me ha hecho difícil comunicarme con ella o su secretaria por e-mail. Favor hacerle llegar este mensaje.
    — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

