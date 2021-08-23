Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 102 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Directions (407) 973-3234
- 2 B5-4 Ave Las Americas, Caguas, PR 00725 Directions (787) 746-7066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez Perez?
Estimada Dra. Rodríguez: Le escribo con el propósito de recibir orientación para estar bien informado porque tengo que tomar decisiones importantes antes de mudarme elpróximo ano al area de Kissimmee. Cuáles son los pasos a seguir para ser paciente suyo. En P.R. estoy en tratamiento con una endocrinóloga y no lo puedo abandonar por los análisis y medicamentos que debo tomar a diario por mi condición de hipotiroidismo. Favor orientarme usted o su secretaria en relación al costo de los planes médicos, los que usted acepta, un plan barato que me favorezca porque desconozco sobre estos asuntos y si la receta la lleva el paciente a la farmacia o llega directamente a la farmacia. encontré su nombre en Internet. Quiera Dios haya sido para bien. Gracias por la orientación que pueda ofrecerme. Atentamente, Francisco J. Cruz Tanón NOTA: Esto es un mensaje privado para la Dra. Rodríguez. Se me ha hecho difícil comunicarme con ella o su secretaria por e-mail. Favor hacerle llegar este mensaje.
About Dr. Aymar Rodriguez Perez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407863202
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez Perez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.