Dr. De La Vara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aymara De La Vara, MD
Overview of Dr. Aymara De La Vara, MD
Dr. Aymara De La Vara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. De La Vara works at
Dr. De La Vara's Office Locations
Chen Medical Tamiami Airport LLC14261 SW 120th St Ste 112, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 378-1302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Aymara Fernandez goes out of her way and beyond to help patients. Very nice and knowledgeable. Very patient with elderly. She took the time to call my mother's oncology so he can call her for a telehealth visit and she doesn't have to go to his office due to pandemic. We didn't even ask for that, but very thoughtful.
About Dr. Aymara De La Vara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. De La Vara works at
Dr. De La Vara speaks Spanish.
