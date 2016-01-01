Dr. Frometa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayme Frometa, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayme Frometa, MD
Dr. Ayme Frometa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They graduated from AL-KARIM EDUCATIONAL TRUST PATNA / KATHIHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Frometa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frometa's Office Locations
-
1
Salerno Medical Associates, LLP613 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ 07017 Directions (973) 672-8573
-
2
Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy239 N Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater, FL 32132 Directions (386) 427-4868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frometa?
About Dr. Ayme Frometa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1669600995
Education & Certifications
- AL-KARIM EDUCATIONAL TRUST PATNA / KATHIHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frometa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frometa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frometa works at
Dr. Frometa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frometa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frometa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frometa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.