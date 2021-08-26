Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD
Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lynn Haven, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Kenawy's Office Locations
University of Florida and Shands Gainesville3890 Jenks Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Directions (850) 208-0882
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first time seeing Dr. Kenwy I was very impresses he is very thorough and listens to what you have to say .I spent 45 min with him. I would highly recommend Dr. Kenawy .The staff are very friendly and compassionate .The office is very clean .
About Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1770780603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System
- Universidad Iberoamericana College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenawy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenawy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenawy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kenawy speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.