Dr. Ayo Adu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.



Dr. Adu works at Adu Sports Medicine Clinic, Victoria, TX in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.