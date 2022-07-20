Dr. Ayo Adu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayo Adu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayo Adu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.
Dr. Adu works at
Locations
-
1
Victoria Office9410 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy Ste 200, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 582-7900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adu?
I have been going to Dr Adu for several years now and from the very first visit he has treated me with the upmost respect and treats me like a real person and not like a paycheck, Dr Adu will spend the time to listen and here any ailments you are having no matter how trivial or major then Address them accordingly, I have never seen him in a bad mood or irritated to me or anyone in the office, we all have bad days but Dr Adu leaves those day out of work, one of the best doctors I have had over a long list of having to keep me stable and live a life I almost lost , I want to thank you and the others before that didn’t give up on me ????
About Dr. Ayo Adu, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992966048
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adu works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Adu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.