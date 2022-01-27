Overview of Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD

Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Apaydin works at Salinas Valley Urology Assocs in Hollister, CA with other offices in Gilroy, CA and Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.