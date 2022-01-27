See All Urologists in Hollister, CA
Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD

Urology
1.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Hollister, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD

Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Apaydin works at Salinas Valley Urology Assocs in Hollister, CA with other offices in Gilroy, CA and Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Apaydin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salinas Valley Urology Assocs
    930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A3, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-3851
  2. 2
    Salinas Valley Urology Assocs
    9360 N Name Uno, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 847-9195
  3. 3
    Salinas Valley Urology Assocs
    1115 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-3851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr. Apaydin is an amazing physician. However, he is always over booked. This is probably due to the fact that he is the only competent urologist in the area and serves three separate hospitals. While I believe he is certainly spread thin, I do know for a fact that he truly cares for his patients. However, I am sure that once he finds another partner to join his practice, the wait times will surely get better and hopefully his staff can remember what good patient care and customer service is. Dr. Aytac is a great doctor, he just needs better staff.
    About Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD

    • Urology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    • 1689606741
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County University of Southern California
    • Univeristy Of Southern California County Green Hospital
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Williams College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apaydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apaydin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apaydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apaydin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apaydin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Apaydin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apaydin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apaydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apaydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

