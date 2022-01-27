Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apaydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD
Overview of Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD
Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Apaydin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Apaydin's Office Locations
-
1
Salinas Valley Urology Assocs930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A3, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 758-3851
-
2
Salinas Valley Urology Assocs9360 N Name Uno, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 847-9195
-
3
Salinas Valley Urology Assocs1115 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-3851
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Apaydin?
Dr. Apaydin is an amazing physician. However, he is always over booked. This is probably due to the fact that he is the only competent urologist in the area and serves three separate hospitals. While I believe he is certainly spread thin, I do know for a fact that he truly cares for his patients. However, I am sure that once he finds another partner to join his practice, the wait times will surely get better and hopefully his staff can remember what good patient care and customer service is. Dr. Aytac is a great doctor, he just needs better staff.
About Dr. Aytac Apaydin, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1689606741
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University of Southern California
- Univeristy Of Southern California County Green Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apaydin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apaydin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apaydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apaydin works at
Dr. Apaydin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apaydin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apaydin speaks Spanish and Turkish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Apaydin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apaydin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apaydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apaydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.