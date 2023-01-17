Dr. Azam Basheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azam Basheer, MD
Overview of Dr. Azam Basheer, MD
Dr. Azam Basheer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.
Dr. Basheer works at
Dr. Basheer's Office Locations
Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 240, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-1591Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Hillsdale Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
The only way I can describe is (awesome)!
About Dr. Azam Basheer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1598076739
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basheer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basheer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basheer has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basheer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basheer speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Basheer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basheer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.