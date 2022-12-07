Overview

Dr. Azamuddin Khaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Festus, MO. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lake Regional Health System, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khaja works at MIDWEST CARDIOVASCULAR INC in Festus, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.