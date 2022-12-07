Dr. Azamuddin Khaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azamuddin Khaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azamuddin Khaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Festus, MO. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lake Regional Health System, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Guzon Cardiovascular LLC1439 US Highway 61 Ste A, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 931-7101
Midwest Heart Institute513 W Pine St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 701-0090
Prevention First LLC763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Regional Health System
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man dose what he says he will do!! Very nice and on time!
About Dr. Azamuddin Khaja, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaja accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khaja works at
Dr. Khaja has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.