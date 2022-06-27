Dr. Azim Surka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azim Surka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Azim Surka, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Lung Center-Faris890 W Faris Rd Ste 580, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7874
Lung Center-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B300, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Surka is wonderful, he listens, is compassionate, and on top of things. However I do not recommend Patewood for the following reasons; 1) it took 5 months to get an appointment, you have to go through Patewood Scheduling, they did not respond w/in the time frame. I left 4 messages over 4 months. Therefore I went online to schedule To get a script faxed is impossible. The staff appears not to know what to do! Getting an appointment is close to impossible. I would highly recommend Dr. Surka, I hope he leaves Patewood!!!!
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1073626073
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Surka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Surka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.