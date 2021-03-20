Dr. Aziz Ander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Ander, MD
Overview of Dr. Aziz Ander, MD
Dr. Aziz Ander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Ander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ander's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology First838 Nordahl Rd Ste 310, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (442) 999-5977
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ander?
I was blessed to have Dr Ander during my brief 2 year stay in California. He is the most kind and caring doctor I’ve ever been to. He comes in the room and sits down and listens asks chats with you like you’re the only patient in the office. Never rushes! I wish all my doctors were like him. I miss being able to see him now. The office staff was always very friendly as well!
About Dr. Aziz Ander, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Pashto, Persian and Persian
- 1316131832
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of California, San Diego
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ander works at
Dr. Ander has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ander speaks Pashto, Persian and Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.