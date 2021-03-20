Overview of Dr. Aziz Ander, MD

Dr. Aziz Ander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Ander works at Neurology First in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.