Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazooki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Pazooki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
DuPage Medical Group - Official2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 789-4910
-
2
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
3
Endocrinology24020 W Riverwalk Ct Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (630) 789-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pazooki?
Dr.Pazooki was awesome. I saw him for a follow-up for Type 2 DM. It was my first time seeing him, and he listened to my concerns about my current diet and blood sugar readings. He did change my medication around according to my concerns. He let me guide my medical care, and I appreciate that. He didn't rush me out of the room.He was very polite, funny and charming. I'd recommend him to other people for sure!
About Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396762316
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazooki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pazooki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazooki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazooki works at
Dr. Pazooki has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazooki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazooki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazooki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazooki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazooki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.