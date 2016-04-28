See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (38)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Pazooki works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DuPage Medical Group - Official
    2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-4910
    Duly Health and Care
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
    Endocrinology
    24020 W Riverwalk Ct Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-4910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dyslipidemia

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    Apr 28, 2016
    Dr.Pazooki was awesome. I saw him for a follow-up for Type 2 DM. It was my first time seeing him, and he listened to my concerns about my current diet and blood sugar readings. He did change my medication around according to my concerns. He let me guide my medical care, and I appreciate that. He didn't rush me out of the room.He was very polite, funny and charming. I'd recommend him to other people for sure!
    Cynthia Castillo in Plainfield, IL — Apr 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD
    About Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396762316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazooki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pazooki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pazooki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pazooki has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazooki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazooki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazooki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazooki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazooki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
