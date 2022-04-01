Overview of Dr. Bachar Dahman, MD

Dr. Bachar Dahman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria|Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Dahman works at Broward Gastroenterology in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.