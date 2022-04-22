Overview

Dr. Back Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.