Dr. Bahram Ahmadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahram Ahmadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Adventhealth Sebring, Desoto Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmadi works at
Locations
Total Gastroenterology7441 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 261-9057
Total Gastroenterology8610 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 932-4603
Total Gastroenterology3801 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 1, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 932-4604
Total Gastroenterology900 N Robert Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266 Directions (863) 261-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmadi is very knowledgeable, thorough, and proactive. I have struggled with acid reflux and constant heartburn for over 10 years with no resolution, even undergoing surgery with a different doctor, which I had no improvement. Dr. Ahmadi performed a TIF procedure on me and I haven't had heartburn or reflux once since my procedure. I am almost weaned off my meds. I am so happy to be able to eat and not have constant heartburn. Dr. Ahmadi knows what he is doing and April the P.A. is caring and knowledgeable with my aftercare follow up. They have improved my quality of life. Thank you!
About Dr. Bahram Ahmadi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003849001
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmadi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.