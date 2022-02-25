Dr. Bal Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bal Srivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bal Srivastava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harrison Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Wayne HealthCare.
Miami Valley Cardiologists122 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 463-1729
Harrison Memorial Hospital1210 KY Highway 36 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 Directions (859) 235-3748
Kuddythamby Sinnathamby Md. Inc.5538 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 424-3589
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Wayne HealthCare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After spending 26months with another cardiologist at Southwest cardiology on Stroop road I decided to try Dr. BK . My previous cardiologist had run stress test, echo and finally a heat Cath procedure. ( All at Hospital Prices) I was having pain when I was walking. After my heart Cath was complete my previous cardiologist stated adamantly during 6 followup visits over 26 months that it was not my heart. But I still had the pain and it was lasting longer and longer. So I saw DR BK. He is amazing!!!!! After doing an EKG and looking thru my previous MYCHART he determined my problem. He prescribed some medication. Two days later I was able to walk pain free for 3 miles. He has changed my life and I thank him for that! Hats off to Dr. BK!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871592345
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.