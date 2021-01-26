Dr. Balazs Galdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balazs Galdi, MD
Overview of Dr. Balazs Galdi, MD
Dr. Balazs Galdi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Galdi works at
Dr. Galdi's Office Locations
-
1
NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology - Dr. Beebe205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-0681
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galdi?
Dr. Galdi and his staff are very professional and supportive to all your needs. I had meniscus surgery, Dr. Galdi was very thorough in explaining and made the appointments for surgery quickly to take care of my issues. His staff was always in the know, with calling my insurance and my family doctor for approval. My Dr. was slow to respond, but Zio (Dr.'s assistant) stayed on it, on my behalf, until all was approved. I highly recommend Dr. Galdi and Zio, put your white coat fears aside and go see them, you will not be disappointed! I'm so thankful for them!!
About Dr. Balazs Galdi, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Italian and Spanish
- 1316108806
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian MC
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galdi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galdi works at
Dr. Galdi has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galdi speaks Hungarian, Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Galdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.