Dr. Balbir Natt, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Natt works at Metropolitan Family Medical Clinic in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.