Overview of Dr. Bang Giep, MD

Dr. Bang Giep, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Giep works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Piedmont Obstetrics & Gynecology - Church Street in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.