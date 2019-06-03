Dr. Bang Giep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bang Giep, MD
Dr. Bang Giep, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Piedmont Obstetrics & Gynecology - Church Street853 N Church St Ste 600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-4556Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women2801 Woodruff Rd # 201, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9466
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women2801 Woodruff Rd # 201, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9466Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
I love Dr, Giep. He’s the best. The staff at the Women’s Center are so much nicer than those at Spartanburg OB in North Grove. I’m glad I followed Giep again.
About Dr. Bang Giep, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376508499
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
