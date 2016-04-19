Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO
Overview
Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.
Dr. Bakus works at
Locations
Suncoast Family Wellness6266 Lake Osprey Dr, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 867-2560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakus?
There is no timer running to get you in and out of Dr Bakus's office. She spends as much time as needed not just to resolve the immediate problem but to prevent it from happening ever again. Extremely knowledgeable about blending traditional and natural medicines. When following up to review blood test results, she had hand written (before my visit!!) a better explanation of the numerical values on the test results. Then added a written solution to correct some issues that needed attention.
About Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Danish and French
- 1871790337
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakus works at
Dr. Bakus speaks Danish and French.
Dr. Bakus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.