Overview of Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD

Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Chatr-Aryamontri works at Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C. in Kingston, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.