Dr. Chatr-Aryamontri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD
Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C.360 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-7140
HealthAlliance Hospital105 Marys Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-2500
MidHudson Regional Hospital1 Webster Ave Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 475-0040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northern Dutchess Hospital6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 871-3611
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Chatr-Aryamontri was amazing. Very knowledgeable while remaining personable (a rare combination) She asked questions regarding my sleep apnea that no other doctor has asked me. I was very impressed.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
